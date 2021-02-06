Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Why the Covid-19 Vaccine Is More Scarce Than the Flu Shot
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Why the Covid-19 Vaccine Is More Scarce Than the Flu Shot

5 min read . 02:10 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

The coronavirus serum requires health-care providers to contend with bigger shipping, storage and patient-monitoring hurdles

Manufacturers of flu vaccine effortlessly distributed a record 193 million shots this season, even as makers of the Covid-19 vaccine have labored to deliver fewer than 60 million doses and states have struggled to get the shots into arms.

The disparity makes the Covid-19 response look like a train wreck—but differences between the flu and coronavirus vaccines explain some (if not all) of the difference.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'One of my favourite photos': Bear Grylls shares throwback picture of him sharing tea with PM Modi

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST

Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands

1 min read . 02:00 PM IST

Biden withdraws nomination of Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker for Associate Judge

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST

How Indian cricketers stood together to snub Rihanna's comments on agri protest

2 min read . 01:21 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.