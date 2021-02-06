Why the Covid-19 Vaccine Is More Scarce Than the Flu Shot

Why the Covid-19 Vaccine Is More Scarce Than the Flu Shot5 min read . 02:10 PM IST
The coronavirus serum requires health-care providers to contend with bigger shipping, storage and patient-monitoring hurdles
Manufacturers of flu vaccine effortlessly distributed a record 193 million shots this season, even as makers of the Covid-19 vaccine have labored to deliver fewer than 60 million doses and states have struggled to get the shots into arms.
The disparity makes the Covid-19 response look like a train wreck—but differences between the flu and coronavirus vaccines explain some (if not all) of the difference.
