Why the Fed isn’t done raising interest rates yet3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:16 PM IST
The US Federal Reserve has raised the federal funds rate for the ninth time in a row
The US Federal Reserve has raised the federal funds rate for the ninth time in a row. The target range now is 4.75-5%, an increase of 25 basis points from the previous range. The idea is to raise interest rates in the overall economy. Why are they doing this? Mint weighs in:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×