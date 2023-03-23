Why the Fed isn’t done raising interest rates yet

The US is facing a mini-banking crisis with three banks having gone bust. Primarily, banks go bust when loans aren’t repaid. But this time, the case is different. Other than lending, banks also invest in bonds, both those issued by the government and those by private firms. Bond prices are inversely related to interest rates. Therefore, as the Fed has raised interest rates bond prices have fallen. And this has created a problem for many banks, especially when they have had to sell bonds to repay deposits. This has led to losses. Hence, the expectation was that the Fed might not raise rates.