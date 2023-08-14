Why the fires in Hawaii have been so bad

In the Hawaiian language, Lahaina means “cruel sun". The north-east trade winds provide the eastern shore of Maui with ample rain and the West Maui mountains with a superfluity of it. But Lahaina, the capital of the Hawaiian kingdom in the 19th century, sits in the mountains’ rain shadow and so gets comparatively little. What is more, the rain that does fall does so almost entirely in winter: summers are hot and dry. As a result it is no stranger to fires. But those that ripped through the beautiful city on August 8th and 9th were unprecedented in their fury. As of August 11th at least 55 deaths had been confirmed (and the number was expected to rise), and the damage to the town of around 13,000 people looks well nigh irreparable. Why were these fires so powerful?

