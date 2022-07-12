Why the iPhone is missing from Foxconn’s Asia tour5 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 06:08 AM IST
The world’s hottest gadget is no longer the key talking point among governments looking to create jobs and build products.
The world’s hottest gadget is no longer the key talking point among governments looking to create jobs and build products.
Listen to this article
When Foxconn Technology Group’s Young Liu toured Asia last month, he avoided speaking about the one client for which the Taiwanese company is most famous. In meetings with the leaders of India, Indonesia and Thailand, the chairman focused on developing semiconductors and building electric vehicles instead of churning out Apple Inc. iPhones.