Why the iPhone is missing from Foxconn’s Asia tour

Foxconn’s Indonesia plans may be bolder yet. This year, the company announced it would work with Taiwan electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc. as well as Indonesia Battery Corp. and PT Indika Energy to make batteries as well as two-wheelers, four-wheelers and buses. Investment there could top $8 billion. More importantly for Indonesia, and Jokowi, the company looks ready to help build out the country’s putative new capital — Nusantara — which will be built on Borneo island. Plans for the city were announced in 2019, and envision an environmentally friendly capital to replace smoggy, sinking Jakarta. Foxconn is willing to set up training institutions and provide technology to local partners, Liu was quoted as saying.

