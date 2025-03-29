Why the Myanmar earthquake was so destructive
SummarySome estimates predict more than 10,000 people died in the quake and that economic losses could exceed the gross domestic product of the already poor country.
The powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday was one of the most powerful in the region in years. While the full extent of the damage remains unclear, the United States Geological Survey says it is likely that more than 10,000 people died and that economic losses could exceed the gross domestic product of Myanmar, a poor country engulfed in a bloody civil war. It may take days or weeks before an accurate death toll is established, as many people are buried beneath rubble.