Why the president must not be lexicographer-in-chief

As for the judges themselves, they have several ways of determining what a term means. You might think of “the dictionary", but there are dozens of quality dictionaries, and judges can sometimes go dictionary-hopping to find the one that defines a term the way they want it to be for some other reason. Another problem is that dictionaries themselves are today nearly all descriptive, meaning that they try to portray how a word actually is used, not how the lexicographers think it should be. They use large archives of citations of real text to that end. So judges are ultimately getting the conclusions of bookworms at Merriam-Webster and Oxford University Press about how words are ordinarily used. This tricky descriptive task, carried out by fallible human beings, is not ideally suited to being such an important part of lawmaking.