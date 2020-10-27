Why the time change is trickier when working from home

After clocks turn back an hour Nov. 1, David K. Welsh, who works from home, plans a few changes. “I will make more of an effort to see daylight in the morning," says Dr. Welsh, who studies the body’s internal clock as a professor in the Department of Psychiatry & Center for Circadian Biology at the University of California, San Diego. His reasoning? Going outside to take advantage of the extra hour of sunlight earlier in the morning can boost alertness and help synchronize circadian rhythms.

The first clock shift since the pandemic’s arrival in earnest in the U.S. is coming at 2 a.m. Nov. 1—and for those no longer working in offices, the effects could be more intense than usual. For some people, the switch can upend a hard-won rhythm of working from home, focusing and staying emotionally balanced—but the shift also can make for a powerful tool for getting through the dark days of winter if handled correctly, scientists say.

Even in normal circumstances, the time shift can be difficult. A recent Danish study found that for some people, the autumn return to standard time exacerbated the already-depressive effect of less daylight. Depression increased by 8% following the switch, according to the study. Meanwhile, the pandemic has only added to the mental strain, studies have shown.

This year, those working from home may suffer from the clock shift much more than when they were working in offices, says Michael J. McCarthy, an associate professor in the University of California San Diego’s psychiatry department. Then, the stimulation of being with colleagues and commuting—whether stuck in rush-hour jams or not—provided distraction from the dwindling afternoon daylight hours affected by the clock shifts.

The amount of light we’re getting—previously one among several factors affecting our behavior—can become more important, “kind of dominating the mood input," says Dr. McCarthy.

Commutes helped provide that. “The lights that we have in our house are much dimmer than anything you experience, even on a cloudy day, outside." says chronobiologist Erik Herzog, the Viktor Hamburger Professor of Arts and Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. “Unless you have your bed next to a window and you have the curtains open, you probably aren’t getting enough natural light in the morning" while working from home, he says.

The immediate effect of the clock shift, of course, will be an extra hour to sleep—something many will celebrate. In a July survey of 2,007 adults in the U.S. commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 22% said their sleep quality worsened during the pandemic, compared with 11% who said the quality of their sleep improved. But the longer-term question is how to use the extended sunlight in the morning. It helps boost mood and alertness but can be wasted on people working from home who aren’t getting out.

That’s where Dr. Welsh has a few tips, the main one being to get outside as early as possible. “The more light you see in the morning, the better basically for mood," he says.

Daylight-saving time dates back to 1918, when the U.S. and several other countries adopted it as a way to conserve energy during World War I. Congress reinstated the practice during World War II and passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966, establishing when the switch should take place and giving states and localities the choice to opt out.

The fall-winter clock, known as standard time, is closer to the sun’s natural rise and set, meaning it is more aligned with our internal clocks that tell us to sleep at night and wake at daylight. When clocks spring ahead in March and daylight lasts longer in the evening, the cues to go to sleep come later than our biological clocks are accustomed to, says Till Roenneberg, a sleep researcher and professor of chronobiology at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.

In recent years, more health experts, chronobiologists, state officials and organizations like the American Academy of Sleep Medicine have been calling to abolish the twice-a-year changing of the clock. Studies have shown that the change to daylight-saving time, in the days after it begins, raises the risk of foggy-mindedness, sluggishness, workplace injuries, car accidents, depression, heart attacks—and even “cyberloafing," or spending time online doing everything but work.

To make the best of it, scientists stress the importance of maximizing early sunlight, which activates the brain’s suprachiasmatic nucleus, responsible for circadian rhythms. “Getting morning sunlight helps synchronize all of the body’s functions to be operating at the same time, so that things like your concentration and your appetite and your sleep are all lined up and mutually supportive of each other," says Dr. McCarthy.

Experts in this field recommend going outside in the early morning for about 30 minutes if possible, whether it’s on a stoop or front yard. Also, run errands earlier. Buying groceries is “actually much better to do in the morning," says Satchin Panda, a professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. At night, “the light level at those grocery stores and pharmacies is super bright, so will keep us awake" later when we should be winding down to sleep.

Losing sunlight earlier in the afternoon can also affect alertness while working from home. “As it starts to get dark at 4 or 5 in the afternoon, that’s not helping you stay alert and productive," says James B. Maas, CEO of consultancy Sleep for Success and a retired professor and chair of psychology at Cornell University. He recommends using a light box: “A daylight-spectrum light is going to keep you going."

