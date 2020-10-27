Why the time change is trickier when working from home

The immediate effect of the clock shift, of course, will be an extra hour to sleep—something many will celebrate. In a July survey of 2,007 adults in the U.S. commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 22% said their sleep quality worsened during the pandemic, compared with 11% who said the quality of their sleep improved. But the longer-term question is how to use the extended sunlight in the morning. It helps boost mood and alertness but can be wasted on people working from home who aren’t getting out.