Why the US economy will take off in 2021

Why the US economy will take off in 20217 min read . 12:23 PM IST
- Three shocks battered the economy in 2020. Next year could be the start of a more resilient and sustainable boom.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The story of the U.S. economy in 2020 will consist of three major shocks: Covid, racial unrest and an election that divided the nation.
The story of 2021, however, will be of a great comeback.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.