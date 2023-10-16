Crypto haven: Why the US govt has a $5 billion stash in bitcoin
Vicky Ge Huang , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST
SummaryUncle Sam’s stash was seized from cybercriminals and darknet markets. What the U.S. does with its bitcoin could cause ripple effects in the digital-asset market.
The U.S. government is one of the world’s biggest holders of bitcoin, but unlike other crypto whales, it doesn’t care if the digital currency goes up or down in value.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less