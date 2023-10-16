Crypto haven: Why the US govt has a $5 billion stash in bitcoin

The U.S. government didn’t seize any crypto in last year’s high-profile collapse of exchange FTX, but it did take over hundreds of millions of dollars in assets, made up mostly of cash and shares of brokerage Robinhood Markets. Robinhood bought back the seized shares from the U.S. Marshals Service in August. FTX’s crypto assets are part of its bankruptcy estate; the company is expected to eventually use that money to help fill its $8 billion hole in customer funds or reboot the exchange.