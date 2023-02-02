Why the West’s oil sanctions on Russia are proving to be underwhelming

Could the next batch of sanctions, on refined oil, do more damage? At first glance it seems that they could curb Russian exports of diesel and other products in the near term. From February 5th Europe will no longer buy such fuels, and it will make the use of its shipping and insurance firms subject to compliance with a price cap. Russia will not easily find buyers to make up for the loss of demand from the eu: both China and India have refineries of their own. And substituting for Europe’s refined-oil tankers will be hard. A chunk of Russian refined products, which account for a third of the country’s oil-export revenues, could thus go unsold, raising global prices.