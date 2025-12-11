Why Time magazine chose AI architects as its Person of the Year

Time magazine on Thursday, December 11, named the “Architects of AI” as its 2025 Person of the Year. The magazine highlighted 2025 as the year when the potential of artificial intelligence “roared into view” and there was no turning back from here on.

In a social media post, Time said, “For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME’s 2025 Person of the Year.”

“Person of the Year is a powerful way to focus the world’s attention on the people that shape our lives. And this year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI,” Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a letter to readers.

Jacobs described the architects as “wowing and worrying humanity” and “transforming the present and transcending the possible.”

Why Ai-architects were given Time Person of the Year In a blog post on its site, Time featured a cover story that explored how AI changed the world over the year in new. “Our work has trained it and sustained it, and now we find ourselves moving through a world increasingly defined by it. Even as the growth of these models relies on neural pathways that appear to copy our own—they learn, speak, argue, cajole, and, yes, their ability to do these things can be as frightening as it is astonishing,” it said.

Starting from the launch of DeepSeek, the blogpost went on to remember how the very next day tech titans such as Sam Altman, Larry Ellison and Masayoshi Son announced their pledge to invest up to $500 billion to build AI data centers around the US.

“Whatever the question was, AI was the answer,” it said, adding it “felt like magic.”

It further said, “We saw it accelerate medical research and productivity, and seem to make the impossible possible. It was hard to read or watch anything without being confronted with news about the rapid advancement of a technology and the people driving it. Those stories unleashed a million debates about how disruptive AI would be for our lives. No business leader could talk about the future without invoking the impact of this technological revolution. No parent or teacher could ignore how their teenager or student was using it.”

“Every industry needs it, every company uses it, and every nation needs to build it,” Jensen Huang, who leads Nvidia, told TIME. “This is the single most impactful technology of our time.”

But it came with its own dark side.