Why tourist spots like Bermuda are offering remote-work visas

The Barbados Welcome Stamp, announced in July, will allow foreigners—including Americans—to live and work in the Caribbean country tax-free for one year. Geared toward employees working remotely, the Welcome Stamp isn’t cheap—it costs $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for families—but allows for unlimited exit and re-entry during the year, as well as free public school access for visa-holders’ children under the age of 12. It is designed, said Eusi Skeete, U.S. director of Barbados Tourism, to stimulate the economy on the island, where tourism represents 14% of the country’s GDP.