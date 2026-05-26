Why Trump's Abraham Accords demand puts Pakistan in an ‘awkward’ spot

US President Donald Trump has pushed most Muslim and Arab countries to join the Abraham Accords — a demand which places Pakistan, a key mediator in the Iran-US talks, in a tough spot, an expert said.

Michael Kugelman, a senior fellow for South Asia at the Atlantic Council and writer of Foreign Policy magazine’s weekly South Asia Brief, said on Monday (May 25), “...for now, joining the Abraham Accords is a nonstarter for Pak[istan].”

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In a lengthy post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump called on countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain to sign onto the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional settlement tied to the potential deal with war-hit Iran.

"...after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords," Trump said.

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"Those Countries discussed are Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates (already a Member!), Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain (already a Member!). It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be," Trump said on Monday.

An 'awkward' ask Michael Kugelman termed Pakistan's closeness to Trump as "an occupational hazard of being in his good graces," and called the Abraham Accords' demand "an awkward ask of Pak, but it shouldn’t be surprised."

Kugelman made the remarks while responding to a post about Trump telling “leaders of Arab and Muslim countries...that if a deal to end the Iran war is achieved, he wants their nations to join the Abraham Accords and sign peace agreements with Israel.”

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Kugelman wrote on X, “As I’ve said previously re Pakistan, the more you work with Trump, the greater the risk you’ll be asked to do something you don’t want to do – like join the Abraham Accords.”

Why is Trump's pitch unacceptable for Pakistan? Pakistan has explicitly ruled out joining the Abraham Accords, signed in 2020 during Donald Trump's first term, as it backs a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine issue.

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The core intent of the Abraham Accords was to normalise relations between Israel and several Arab countries.

It focused on fostering bilateral diplomatic, trade, and security relations with Arab states that are not directly parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The problem was that the resulting agreements did not significantly address the Palestinian issue, the resolution of which had been considered a prerequisite to formal relations with Israel, according to the Middle East Institute.

This prompted criticism that the accords undermined the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which sought to advance a two-state solution.

Now, Pakistan says that the Abraham Accords "clashes with our fundamental principles."

Islamabad has maintained that it will not recognise Israel until a just and independent Palestinian state is established based on internationally agreed principles.

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This leads to an understanding that Pakistan's stance on the Abraham Accords and the Palestine issue, and, at the same time, the country's evolving relations with Trump, especially after Operation Sindoor, seem to have put it in a tough spot.

Trump's demand to join the Abraham Accords thus puts pressure on Pakistan, which has solidified its ground on the international stage by taking the role of key mediator in the Iran-US peace talks.

If Pakistan gives in to Trump's pressure, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir may pay a high cost at home.

“Perhaps, if the Saudis were to join the AAs, Pakistan would feel pressure to reconsider. But given where public sentiment stands, a Pakistani govt that joins them would risk committing political suicide,” Michael Kugelman says.

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He noted that in the past, "some Pakistani civ[il] and mil[itary] officials had informal links w/Israel. But Islamabad has always linked recognition of Israel to the establishment of a Palestinian state."

"That’s been an ironclad position. So for now, joining the Abraham Accords is a nonstarter for Pak[istan]," he added.

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Pakistan's stance on the Abraham Accords Earlier, in January this year, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi emphasised that Pakistan's position on Palestine remains unchanged.

Recently, in a response to Trump's demand, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Samaa TV on Tuesday (May 26) that Islamabad would not support any agreement that conflicts with the country's "fundamental ideologies."

"Personally, I don't think we should join any such accord that clashes with our fundamental ideologies," Asif said during the interview, as per ANI.

Questioning the credibility of engagement with Israel, the Pakistani Defence Minister added, "How will you sit down with those people whose word cannot be trusted even for a single day?"

"We have a very clear stance that this is not acceptable to us," Asif emphasised while reiterating Islamabad's long-standing position on the issue.

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He clarified, "No initiative to join the Abraham Accords has been taken by us, nor has anyone asked us to do that."

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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