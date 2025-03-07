Why Ukraine’s allies are divided over using $300 billion in Russian assets

The question of what to do with the $300 billion in frozen funds has divided European countries ever since.

But now that the U.S. is threatening to withdraw support for Ukraine, pressure is mounting on European countries to formally seize the funds and use them to help Kyiv.

Where are Russia’s frozen assets?

There has never been a full, official exposition of where the money is. However, there are around 190 billion euros, equivalent to $205 billion, in Belgium’s Euroclear, one of the European Union’s biggest clearinghouses, where Russia parked the money ahead of the war. Between $5 billion and $8 billion are believed to be in the U.S. The rest is divided among the U.K., Canada and European financial centers such as Frankfurt and Paris.

Has any of it been accessed?

In May 2023, the Group of Seven countries said the frozen assets—around half the foreign assets Russia’s central bank held on the eve of the war—would be retained until Russia pays for the damage it caused in Ukraine.

The money frozen in 2022 has remained inaccessible to Russia. Bonds and other assets that have matured have been kept as immobilized funds.

Who gets the interest from the money?

The G-7 enacted a plan in December to make a $50 billion loan from the profits—mainly interest payments—generated by the Russian assets. They argued the profits didn’t belong to the Russian government but were the property of the institutions holding them. The loan was backed by the profits the G-7 expects the assets to generate over the next decade.

The site of Russian missile attack in Izyum, in the eastern Kharkiv region, last month.

What is preventing the funds from being used to help Ukraine?

Any of the countries that froze the assets could decide to seize the money and give it to Ukraine unilaterally, but they have been reluctant to do so for fear it would harm the reputation of their financial centers and risk a flight of foreign funds. At various times, the U.K. and the U.S. under the Biden administration advocated for the G-7 to seize the funds. They haven’t done so at home.

How are European allies divided on the issue?

Within the EU, some countries, including Poland and the Baltic states, have pushed for the funds to be seized, but the bloc’s biggest powers—Germany, France and Italy—have opposed such a move, as has the European Central Bank. Their fear is that seizing the funds could set a dangerous precedent for other actors to immobilize Western funds and appropriate them. They also worry seizing the cash could undermine confidence in euro assets and the euro currency. Germany, in particular, fears that seizing the Russian liquid assets could strengthen reparations cases it still faces over World War II.

Is the money part of any peace talks?

The G-7 has said it would include the frozen Russian funds in peace talks, demanding that Moscow agree to use the money to help pay for economic recovery in Ukraine. The Kremlin has suggested that it could relinquish its claims on the funds provided that the money was used for recovery spending both in the parts of Ukraine that remain under Ukrainian control and in areas Russia has occupied. The Trump administration hasn’t set out a clear position of its view on what should happen to the money.

