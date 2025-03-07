Why Ukraine’s allies are divided over using $300 billion in Russian assets
SummaryThe U.S.’s threat to withdraw support for Ukraine has heightened pressure on European countries to formally seize the funds and use them to help Kyiv.
Days after Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies united to deploy a weapon against the Kremlin: freezing Russia’s overseas assets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more