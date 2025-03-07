Why Ukraine’s allies are divided over using $300 billion in Russian assets

Is the money part of any peace talks?

The G-7 has said it would include the frozen Russian funds in peace talks, demanding that Moscow agree to use the money to help pay for economic recovery in Ukraine. The Kremlin has suggested that it could relinquish its claims on the funds provided that the money was used for recovery spending both in the parts of Ukraine that remain under Ukrainian control and in areas Russia has occupied. The Trump administration hasn’t set out a clear position of its view on what should happen to the money.