Why US is threatening China with sanctions. See details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The United States has threatened China with sanctions if it supports the Russian invasion in Ukraine
The sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine should give China a ‘good understanding’ of the consequences it could face if it provides material support to Moscow, US told China
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Following imposing fresh set of sanctions on Russia amid invasion of Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday threatened China with sanctions if it supports Russia's war. The US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at a hearing on "Restoring American Leadership in the Indo-Pacific," told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Following imposing fresh set of sanctions on Russia amid invasion of Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday threatened China with sanctions if it supports Russia's war. The US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at a hearing on "Restoring American Leadership in the Indo-Pacific," told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.
Adding that the sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine should give China a "good understanding" of the consequences it could face if it provides material support to Moscow and that Beijing eyeing Taiwan should "take away the right lessons" from the sanctions imposed on Russia, as per news agency ANI report.
Adding that the sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine should give China a "good understanding" of the consequences it could face if it provides material support to Moscow and that Beijing eyeing Taiwan should "take away the right lessons" from the sanctions imposed on Russia, as per news agency ANI report.
Meanwhile, Congressman Gregory Meeks, the Chairman lambasted China for using military aggression in the Indo-Pacific region and for failing to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Congressman Gregory Meeks, the Chairman lambasted China for using military aggression in the Indo-Pacific region and for failing to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, he noted, "Russia's pre-meditated and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine demonstrates its disdain for the rules-based international order, and China has woefully abdicated its self-proclaimed role as a responsible stakeholder by failing to condemn Russia's illegal war and in the Indo-pacific, China routinely coarse our friends and allies, uses military aggression to gain upper hand in broader maritime and territorial disputes. It steals technology and bends the rules to protect its domestic industries. It commits human rights abuses on a grand scale through genocide in Xinjiang, destruction of Hong Kong's autonomy or its surveillance and repression of citizens throughout the mainland."
Additionally, he noted, "Russia's pre-meditated and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine demonstrates its disdain for the rules-based international order, and China has woefully abdicated its self-proclaimed role as a responsible stakeholder by failing to condemn Russia's illegal war and in the Indo-pacific, China routinely coarse our friends and allies, uses military aggression to gain upper hand in broader maritime and territorial disputes. It steals technology and bends the rules to protect its domestic industries. It commits human rights abuses on a grand scale through genocide in Xinjiang, destruction of Hong Kong's autonomy or its surveillance and repression of citizens throughout the mainland."
He also urged the US partners and allies to counter Peoples' Republic of China (PRC) aggression and preserve a free, open Indo-Pacific. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman further said that the US is deeply concerned about the growing strategic alignment between Russia and PRC as represented in their February 4 statement.
He also urged the US partners and allies to counter Peoples' Republic of China (PRC) aggression and preserve a free, open Indo-Pacific. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman further said that the US is deeply concerned about the growing strategic alignment between Russia and PRC as represented in their February 4 statement.
This development comes in the wake of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin before the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony issued a joint statement that voiced Russia's support for China's stance that democratically-governed Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and opposition to any form of independence for the island.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This development comes in the wake of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin before the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony issued a joint statement that voiced Russia's support for China's stance that democratically-governed Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and opposition to any form of independence for the island.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We have expressed those concerns directly to PRC as have our allies and partners. A strong and coordinated response from the international community, including nations in the Indo-Pacific to Russia's flagrant violation of international law and principles like sovereignty and territorial integrity, sends a strong signal that such actions will not go ignored," said Sherman.
"We have expressed those concerns directly to PRC as have our allies and partners. A strong and coordinated response from the international community, including nations in the Indo-Pacific to Russia's flagrant violation of international law and principles like sovereignty and territorial integrity, sends a strong signal that such actions will not go ignored," said Sherman.
Answering Meeks's question regarding the Biden administration's assessment on whether China actively supported Russia and its invasion of Ukraine and US earlier warned President Xi of the consequences if China is found to be materially supporting Russia's war effort, Sherman said that the sanctions imposed on Russia imply that what sort of action will come for Xi if help extended to Russia.
Answering Meeks's question regarding the Biden administration's assessment on whether China actively supported Russia and its invasion of Ukraine and US earlier warned President Xi of the consequences if China is found to be materially supporting Russia's war effort, Sherman said that the sanctions imposed on Russia imply that what sort of action will come for Xi if help extended to Russia.
"President Biden has been very direct with President Xi. One only has to look at the range of sanctions to be announced today against Putin, against the Russian economy, against individuals who are enablers, against elites, oligarchs, export controls, designations, sanctions, that are not only from the US. But, in unprecedented fashion coordination with our allies and partners, not just in Europe but throughout the world gives President Xi, I think a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any material fashion. This is a very serious matter," said Sherman.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"President Biden has been very direct with President Xi. One only has to look at the range of sanctions to be announced today against Putin, against the Russian economy, against individuals who are enablers, against elites, oligarchs, export controls, designations, sanctions, that are not only from the US. But, in unprecedented fashion coordination with our allies and partners, not just in Europe but throughout the world gives President Xi, I think a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any material fashion. This is a very serious matter," said Sherman.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!