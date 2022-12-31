Vladimir Putin emphasised the importance of relying on strong traditions of friendship and mutual respect as Russia and India celebrated their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022. The Russian president said it while sending in New Year greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin emphasised in letters to his Indian counterpart, President Murmu, and PM Modi that the two nations would continue to forge their privileged strategic partnership and implement significant trade and economic projects as well as energy and military technology initiatives.

“I am confident that India's recently started SCO and G20 presidencies will open new opportunities for building multi-dimensional Russia-India cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, in the interests of strengthening stability and security in Asia and the entire world," Vladimir Putin said.

Also Read: Vladimir Putin hints at ending Ukraine war soon after Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s US trip

Russia’s New Year greetings to India is significant since Putin won’t be sending such messages to France, Germany and the US this year. According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be sending his New Year's wishes to US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, or German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. As a result of Putin's attack on Ukraine, the said nations have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow.

Alex Ellis, the ambassador of the UK to India, earlier greeted the country a "Happy New Year" and said that the two nations' relations have improved this year. In a video message shared on his Twitter page, Ellis claimed that 2022 was a terrific year for both India and the UK and that this year had strengthened their ties. Ellis noted that India and the UK started talks on a free trade agreement in 2022 when discussing their economic ties.

Also Read: Ukrainian drone attack at Russian base exposes vulnerabilities in Russia's air defence

"Secondly, on climate change and sustainability, we have been supporting India's rapid transition toward a green economy for example, investment in the Mahindra EV Company. Thirdly, on health, building on the great work of Covishield, we now have Ebola vaccines manufactured in India with UK technology going to Africa," Ellis said.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author