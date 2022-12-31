Why Vladimir Putin’s New Year wishes to India is significant2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 11:24 AM IST
Russia and India celebrated their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022.
Vladimir Putin emphasised the importance of relying on strong traditions of friendship and mutual respect as Russia and India celebrated their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022. The Russian president said it while sending in New Year greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.