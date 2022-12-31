Why Vladimir Putin’s New Year wishes to India is significant

Alex Ellis, the ambassador of the UK to India, earlier greeted the country a "Happy New Year" and said that the two nations' relations have improved this year. In a video message shared on his Twitter page, Ellis claimed that 2022 was a terrific year for both India and the UK and that this year had strengthened their ties. Ellis noted that India and the UK started talks on a free trade agreement in 2022 when discussing their economic ties.

