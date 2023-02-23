Amid a political furore, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera was detained by the Assam police from the airport tarmac of Delhi on Thursday. Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O and spokesperson of Assam police told ANI that, a team of Assam police left for Delhi to take remand of Pawan Khera in connection with the Haflong police station case. "A case has been registered against Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Dima Hasao district, our team is in Delhi, and we have requested Delhi Police to arrest him. We will bring him to Assam after permission from the local court," the Assam Police said.

Meanwhile, in a video shared on Congress's Twitter handle, Pawan Khera said that he does not know why was he deboarded.

"I don't know. I was told that your baggage has to be checked. I said I do not have any luggage except a handbag. When I came down, I was told that I cannot go, a DCP would come. We are waiting for the DCP for the last 20 minutes. I don't know why I am being stopped," he said.

Why was Khera detained?

BJP has demanded the arrest of Khera over allegations that he insulted PM Narendra Modi. The demand came after Khera flubbed PM Modi's name during a press conference while demanding a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

At the press conference, Khera while demanding a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row said, "If Narasimha Rao could form a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC, then what problem does Narendra Gautam Das...sorry Damodardas...Modi have?" he said, appearing to confirm the middle name with a colleague.

The BJP has alleged that Khera's fumble was deliberate and that his comments were made with the blessings of the top levels of Congress.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, "Make no mistake- pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM's father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen."

Meanwhile, the Congress has defended Khera, calling the FIR flimsy and accusing the Modi government of acting like goons by preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary.