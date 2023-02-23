Why was Congress leader Pawan Khera arrested?

Amid a political furore, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera was detained by the Assam police from the airport tarmac of Delhi on Thursday. Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O and spokesperson of Assam police told ANI that, a team of Assam police left for Delhi to take remand of Pawan Khera in connection with the Haflong police station case. "A case has been registered against Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Dima Hasao district, our team is in Delhi, and we have requested Delhi Police to arrest him. We will bring him to Assam after permission from the local court," the Assam Police said.

