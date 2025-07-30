Why was Russia's 8.8 magnitude earthquake destructive and deadly? All to know about shallow and deep intensity tremors

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on July 30 which triggered tsunami warnings in Russia, Japan, Hawaii and the US. Find out whether shallow or deep intensity tremors are more destructive and deadly.

Fareha Naaz
Updated30 Jul 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Earthquake today: An emergency services worker looks at a kindergarten damaged by Russia's 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on July 30.
Earthquake today: An emergency services worker looks at a kindergarten damaged by Russia's 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on July 30.(X @Siddharth)

The powerful and deadly 8.8 magnitude Russia earthquake today, which triggered tsunami alerts in parts of Russia, Japan, Hawaii and the US, struck about 119 kilometres southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky city. According to United States Geological Survey (USGS) the seismic activity occurred at a shallow depth of 20.7 kilometres.

“The July 29, 2025, M8.7 earthquake east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, occurred as the result of shallow reverse faulting,” the USGS said.

Why was Russia's 8.8 magnitude earthquake destructive and deadly?

Lying in a zone of intense seismic activity, Kuril-Kamchatka is prone to earthquakes due to the ongoing collision of the North American plate with the Pacific plate.

Shallow and deep earthquakes

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous and destructive than deeper ones as they release greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface due to stronger ground shaking. Possessing a higher potential of causing damage to structures and casualties, the shallow depth quakes are often followed by aftershocks. The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky area received two more powerful tremors after the initial jolt.

Notably, deeper earthquakes are far less destructive because they lose energy as they travel to the surface. The USGS states, "Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km." 

Sixth most severe quake

Hence, the sixth most severe quake in history triggered tsunami waves which have flooded part of the Russian port town of Severo-Kurilsk, according to Russia's emergencies ministry.

In a post on Telegram, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said, “Today's earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors.” Russia's regional minister for emergency situations Sergei Lebedev, urged people to move away from the shoreline after a tsunami of 3-4 metres (10-13 feet) height was recorded in parts of Kamchatka, Reuters reported.

Assistant Professor of Geophysics and Tectonics Division at the University of Hawaii, Helen Janiszewski, said that today's quake ranks among the ten most severe tremors in recorded history, BBC reported.

According to Seismologist Dr Lucy Jones, the tsunami could damage harbours and waterfront property in Hawaii - and possibly in California - but it is not expected to cause a catastrophic loss of life anywhere in the Americas.

As several regions across the world prepare for evacuation, the wave height of tsunami waves in Hawaii is predicted to be 3-10 feet, while tsunami waves in Santa Barbara are predicted to be 1-2 feet. Meanwhile, Crescent City in northern California is expected to get 6-foot waves in its harbour, the Seismologist noted.

