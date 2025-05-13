Why was Sheikh Hasina's Awami League banned in Bangladesh? Top 5 developments

Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on May 10 banned deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League under an anti-terrorism law after days of protest.

A statement by the government, according to Reuters, said that the ban would remain effective until the completion of the “trial of the Awami League and its leaders in Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal in the interest of protecting the country’s security and sovereignty”.

Bangladesh has seen rising tensions and protests in recent months, after deadly protests forced Sheikh Hasina to flee to India in August 2024 and an interim government led by Yunus took charge.

Why was the Awami League banned? Hasnat Abdullah, one of the leaders of the last year's uprising which resulted in the ousting of Hasina, was attacked last week. Supporters of Hasina's Awami League were blamed for the attack, calls for stricter action against the party gained more momentum, the report said.

The Awami League leaders were charged with committing crimes against humanity over the deaths of hundreds of people during last year's anti-government protests by a student platform. The protests resulted in the ouster of Hasina's 16-year-long regime on August 5 last year.

It said the decision was also taken for the security of the leaders and activists of the July 2024 uprising that eventually led to the ousting of the Awami League regime alongside the complainants and witnesses of the trial in the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), the PTI report said.