Why wine in half bottles is big this holiday season

Are you an optimist or a pessimist by nature? Your feelings about wine in half bottles might offer a clue. Some consider half-bottles a disappointment: They hold only half as much wine. Others see a low-risk means of trying something new. After tasting a trove of wines in tinyish bottles, I think I fall somewhere in between the two types.

Half bottles are a conundrum. They offer oenophiles the opportunity to try a wine for much less money—even if, often, half bottles cost more than half the full-bottle price. They can give a preview of a vintage, since wine in half bottles ages more rapidly. (The amount of air trapped between cork and wine is the same in both sizes, so the ratio of air to wine is higher in a half bottle.) This makes half bottles more readily drinkable but less valuable, too, since ageability is a hallmark of a collectible wine.

Still, half bottles might be the right size right now. People are drinking alone thanks to pandemic-related restrictions on gathering at restaurants or bars, or at home with friends. And during the holidays, this size suits smaller groups of celebrants too.

Retail sales figures released by Nielsen last month show that retail sales of wine in half bottles were up 45.5% in the 4-week period ending Nov. 7 over the same period last year. Full-size bottles saw a 19% increase in the same time period.

More people are buying half bottles, but until I went out hunting bottles for this column, I was not among them. If I really like a wine, I’ll always opt for the full-size alternative. And the choice of wines in half bottles tends to be much more limited; many producers don’t make half bottles at all.

Yet my recent hunt for half bottles turned up some interesting as well as some definitely overlooked wines. In the latter category I found a 2014 Hall Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc five years older than the same wine available in a full bottle at the same store; a half bottle of 2013 Catena Chardonnay from Argentina had six years on its full-bottle shelfmate. Both wines are better in their youth.

One wine I have regularly purchased in half-bottle format is vintage Port. A high-alcohol fortified wine meant to be enjoyed in small quantities, Port in a small format goes a long way. And because here, too, a smaller bottle means faster aging, a vintage Port in a small bottle delivers earlier drinkability.

Other oenophiles are catching on, according to Adrian Bridge, CEO of the Fladgate Partnership, whose portfolio includes Taylor Fladgate, Fonseca, Krohn and Croft Ports. He told me the company’s sales of Port in half bottles have risen by 6% this year over last, despite the downturn in restaurant and hotel sales. “I guess that means people like to drink Port at home," he said in a phone call from his Portugal home.

When I noted that my half bottle of excellent 2016 Croft Vintage Port ($40) cost more than half what the full-size version typically goes for, Mr. Bridge explained that, with half bottles, the same amount of wine requires more packaging. “You have two labels, two corks, two bottles," he said. “There might also be a [per-bottle] convenience charge by the retailer or wholesaler."

Less than 10% of the Ports in his company’s portfolio go into half bottles. “When we declare a vintage, we ask distributors what kind of bottles they want," said Mr. Bridge. (Port vintages are “declared" as not all years are deemed worthy.) Demand is initially higher for large bottles, but once a vintage Port is in the market a while demand rises for half bottles. Mr. Bridge’s company can’t always fulfill that demand.

Sales of half bottles of Champagne also increased this past year. According to Joe Janish, spokesperson for importer Kobrand Corporation, retail demand for Taittinger Champagne in half bottles has increased so much recently, Kobrand ordered more half bottles from Taittinger. Normally, the half-bottle size accounts for only 4-5% of the total amount of the label’s Champagne imported to the U.S.

I bought a half bottle Taittinger Prestige Rosé Brut Non Vintage Champagne ($35) from Grapes the Wine Company in White Plains, N.Y. Made in tiny amounts, this lush, creamy Champagne exemplified why I find the smaller size so frustrating. A half bottle contains 375 milliliters, or a little over 12 ounces of wine. At home a 6-ounce pour is pretty typical—which means that after a glass each for my husband and me the bottle was empty, and I wanted more.

The same was true for several more very good wines I found in half bottles. The 2017 Fèlsina Fontalloro ($35), one of my favorite Super Tuscans, was delightfully expressive. A Sangiovese-based wine that can be quite tannic in its youth and can take years to mature, it was incredibly drinkable—and gone far too soon. The same was true of the 2016 Paolo Scavino Barolo I purchased in both full and half sizes for comparison. The full bottle ($35) was almost impenetrably tannic, while the half ($26) was markedly more approachable and more aromatic too.

Two more half bottles were quite pleasurable and quite speedily dispatched at our table: the 2018 Daniel Dampt & Fils Chablis ($11), lively and fresh, marked by notes of green apple and citrus; and the 2016 Joh. Jos. Prüm Auslese Graacher Himmelreich Riesling ($25), from the top Mosel house, wonderfully lush with a delicate sweetness offset by a vibrant thread of acidity.

There were disappointments, too. The Gruet Brut non vintage sparkling ($12) from New Mexico was pleasant but very simple, as was the 2014 Château Greysac that cost the same. The half bottle of 2014 Faiveley Gevrey-Chambertin, a red Burgundy from a large négociant house, cost $28—definitely overpriced. The 2016 Château Suduiraut Lions de Suduiraut ($24), from a top Sauternes producer, was flabby and overly sweet; a bottle of that was twice as much as I wanted to drink.

I was left pondering anew the half-bottle conundrum. It was great discovering wines that were very good and also more accessible in the half-bottle format. I was also saddened by the fact the good wines were gone much too soon. And while it was fortunate that there was less of the wines that I disliked, I was annoyed that their half-bottle format carried a premium price. Is a half bottle of wine half empty or full? I’m afraid I’m still of two minds.

