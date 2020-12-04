Why wine in half bottles is big this holiday season

Why wine in half bottles is big this holiday season6 min read . 10:46 AM IST
- Smaller celebrations still demand good wines. Scaled to suit this moment, half bottles offer other benefits, too. Here, our wine columnist’s top 5 smaller-format picks.
Are you an optimist or a pessimist by nature? Your feelings about wine in half bottles might offer a clue. Some consider half-bottles a disappointment: They hold only half as much wine. Others see a low-risk means of trying something new. After tasting a trove of wines in tinyish bottles, I think I fall somewhere in between the two types.
Half bottles are a conundrum. They offer oenophiles the opportunity to try a wine for much less money—even if, often, half bottles cost more than half the full-bottle price. They can give a preview of a vintage, since wine in half bottles ages more rapidly. (The amount of air trapped between cork and wine is the same in both sizes, so the ratio of air to wine is higher in a half bottle.) This makes half bottles more readily drinkable but less valuable, too, since ageability is a hallmark of a collectible wine.
