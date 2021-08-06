Why workplace Covid-19 vaccine mandates aren’t widespread—yet

Heather Berg, a group leader at a non-profit that runs after-school programs in California, says she wants more employers to require vaccines, especially those operating in healthcare or with children. “I feel like if you’re not interested in protecting people’s health why do you work in healthcare?" she says. “And when it comes to kids, they don’t have a chance. So if you can’t choose to protect kids who can’t protect themselves, what are you doing in education?"