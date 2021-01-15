OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Why younger Canadians are moving away from big cities at record levels
It’s not a new phenomenon. People have been leaving the big cities in large numbers the last few years, replaced by new immigrants. But the pandemic has accelerated the trend, particularly among younger cohorts. (AFP)
It’s not a new phenomenon. People have been leaving the big cities in large numbers the last few years, replaced by new immigrants. But the pandemic has accelerated the trend, particularly among younger cohorts. (AFP)

Why younger Canadians are moving away from big cities at record levels

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 12:07 PM IST Bloomberg

The nation’s three largest cities -- Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver -- saw a sharp jump in the number of citizens moving to suburbs, smaller towns and rural areas, according to Statistics Canada data

A record number of Canadians left major urban centers last year amid the pandemic, led by youth and young families.

The nation’s three largest cities -- Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver -- saw a sharp jump in the number of citizens moving to suburbs, smaller towns and rural areas, according to Statistics Canada data released Thursday. A total of 87,444 people left those three cities between July 2019 and July 2020 for other parts of the same province, up from an average annual exodus of 72,686 the previous three years.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Callers will have to dial numbers with prefix '0' for making calls from landline to mobile phone

Prefix 0 for landline to mobile calls from today

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST
Members of the World Health Organisation team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic sit on a bus before leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan.

WHO-led team in China will start meetings online from quarantine

2 min read . 01:34 PM IST
Pakistan's cricket team captain Babar Azam.

Court orders FIR against Babar Azam after sexual exploitation complaint

1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
Army Chief General MM Naravane inspects the parade on the occasion of the 73rd Army Day at the Parade Ground in New Delhi.

'Don't make mistake of testing Indian Army's patience': Gen Naravane's stern message to China

2 min read . 01:18 PM IST

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

It’s not a new phenomenon. People have been leaving the big cities in large numbers the last few years, replaced by new immigrants. But the pandemic has accelerated the trend, particularly among younger cohorts.

Nearly a third of the increase in outflowswere between the ages of 15 to 29, and 82% were people under 45.

The trend has had a clear impact on housing markets, where large suburban homes have seen the biggest increases in home values over the past year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout