Why your Valentine’s chocolate is getting more expensive
SummaryThe extent of supply issues for a key ingredient means that prices are unlikely to return soon to the levels chocolate makers and consumers have been accustomed to paying, analysts say.
That is because of sky-high prices for chocolate’s key ingredient, cocoa. While cocoa futures have retreated some from their latest record reached in December, they ended Thursday at $10,538 a metric ton. That is around 86% higher than a year ago and more than three times the typical price over the last two decades.