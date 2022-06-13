Wider deal on patents waiver needed to address pandemic concerns: Goyal at Wto

He further said that “… if it's only vaccines that we are looking at providing, I think it's too late in the day for that the pandemic has run its initial course, currently vaccines are not in short supply. And if you're not even able to look at the near-term future and the requirements of that period, then I think it's pretty much clear… super profits of a few pharmaceutical companies prevail over global good.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}