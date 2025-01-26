Wife’s social media posts land Costa Rican drug lord behind bars in UK, here’s how

The United States agents arrested a drug cartel kingpin, who survived two assassination attempts in the past after they tracked his wife’s social media posts on their luxurious foreign travel, reported News18.

Wanted in the US for exporting cocaine from Costa Rica, Luis Grijalba (43) travelled to London to ring in the New Year with his wife, Estefania McDonald Rodriguez, added the report.

According to the details, the couple's glamourous getaway ended with arrest after the American Drug Enforcement Administration agents tracked his wife’s social media posts, which directed them to the UK and Paris visits.

Grijalba and his wife were seen in a cream fur-collared coat and pictured in front of the Eiffel Tower in one post. The couple then travelled to the UK where Grijalba was spotted near London Bridge.

The US agency had to get hold of Grijalba while he was out of Costa Rica, since the nation usually bars extradition of its own.

Finally the National Crime Agency officers arrested Grijalba in London.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency's official Randall Zúñiga noted Grijalba – who cautiously travels separately from his wife, was overly relaxed this time and this allowed authorities to act.

“His wife travelled out of the country a lot and posted about it on social media. They went to Colombia and Europe a lot. They had recorded several trips. She uploaded a lot of photos. The DEA had been following Grijalba for several months and was waiting for the international arrest warrant to be ready," News18 quoted Zúñiga as saying.

“They informed us of the arrest, but it was their job. There was no open case in Costa Rica for which he could be arrested," Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency officer said.

