Home >News >World >WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied bail in UK
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (REUTERS)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied bail in UK

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 05:21 PM IST PTI

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ordered Assange to remain in prison while the courts consider an appeal by US authorities against a decision not to extradite him

London: A British judge on Wednesday denied bail to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been jailed in Britain since 2019 as he fights extradition to the United States.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ordered Assange to remain in prison while the courts consider an appeal by U.S. authorities against a decision not to extradite him.

On Monday, the judge rejected an American request to send Assange to the U.S. to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks publication of secret military documents a decade ago.

She denied extradition on health grounds, saying the 49-year-old Australian was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

The judge said Wednesday that Assange “has an incentive to abscond" and there is a good chance he would fail to return to court if freed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

