WikiLeaks' Julian Assange can take extradition appeal to UK's Supreme Court

Assange will challenge a decision allowing him to be extradited to the US to face 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law

LONDON : WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be able to go to Britain's Supreme Court to challenge a decision allowing him to be extradited to the United States to face 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The High Court in London, which in December overturned a lower court's ruling that he should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide, said his application to certify a point of law was granted.

However, it refused him permission for a direct appeal, meaning the Supreme Court will have to decide whether or not it should hear his challenge.

