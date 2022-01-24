WikiLeaks' Julian Assange can take extradition appeal to UK's Supreme Court

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange can take extradition appeal to UK's Supreme Court1 min read . 04:37 PM IST
Assange will challenge a decision allowing him to be extradited to the US to face 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Assange will challenge a decision allowing him to be extradited to the US to face 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law
LONDON : WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be able to go to Britain's Supreme Court to challenge a decision allowing him to be extradited to the United States to face 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law.
LONDON : WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be able to go to Britain's Supreme Court to challenge a decision allowing him to be extradited to the United States to face 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law.
The High Court in London, which in December overturned a lower court's ruling that he should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide, said his application to certify a point of law was granted.
The High Court in London, which in December overturned a lower court's ruling that he should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide, said his application to certify a point of law was granted.
However, it refused him permission for a direct appeal, meaning the Supreme Court will have to decide whether or not it should hear his challenge.
However, it refused him permission for a direct appeal, meaning the Supreme Court will have to decide whether or not it should hear his challenge.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!