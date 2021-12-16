An NFT memorializing Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales's first edit on the online reference resource 20 years ago and the computer he used when programming the platform sold for a total of almost $1 million at auction
Christie's sold the NFT -- Non-Fungible Tokens that are unique digital objects and confer ownership through blockchain technology -- for $750,000 and the Strawberry iMac for $187,500.