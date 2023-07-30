comScore
Wildfire 'Eagle Bluff' crosses over from US into Canada, evacuation order issued for Osoyoos town
Wildfire ‘Eagle Bluff’ crosses over from US into Canada, evacuation order issued for Osoyoos town

 1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 11:10 PM IST Livemint

According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, the wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometres (2.49 miles) from Osoyoos

A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs wildfire, which crossed the border from the US state of Washington, and prompted evacuation orders in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada July 30, 2023. (REUTERS)Premium
A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs wildfire, which crossed the border from the US state of Washington, and prompted evacuation orders in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada July 30, 2023. (REUTERS)

Due to an out-of-control wildfire that has crossed the border from the US stae of Washington, authorities have issued an evacuation order for the Canadian town of Osoyoos and its surrounding district.

According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, the wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometres (2.49 miles) from Osoyoos.

 It is about 200 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border and 2,000 hectares in size on the US side, it added.

The evacuation order covers the area north of the Canada-United States border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, as well as west and north along Highway 3. 

Osoyoos and the regional district of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert late Saturday night, citing “potential danger to life and health".

