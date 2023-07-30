Wildfire ‘Eagle Bluff’ crosses over from US into Canada, evacuation order issued for Osoyoos town

Wildfire ‘Eagle Bluff’ crosses over from US into Canada, evacuation order issued for Osoyoos town1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 11:10 PM IST
According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, the wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometres (2.49 miles) from Osoyoos
Due to an out-of-control wildfire that has crossed the border from the US stae of Washington, authorities have issued an evacuation order for the Canadian town of Osoyoos and its surrounding district.
