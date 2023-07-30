Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ News / World/  Wildfire ‘Eagle Bluff’ crosses over from US into Canada, evacuation order issued for Osoyoos town

Wildfire ‘Eagle Bluff’ crosses over from US into Canada, evacuation order issued for Osoyoos town

1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 11:10 PM IST Livemint

  • According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, the wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometres (2.49 miles) from Osoyoos

A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs wildfire, which crossed the border from the US state of Washington, and prompted evacuation orders in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada July 30, 2023.

Due to an out-of-control wildfire that has crossed the border from the US stae of Washington, authorities have issued an evacuation order for the Canadian town of Osoyoos and its surrounding district.

Due to an out-of-control wildfire that has crossed the border from the US stae of Washington, authorities have issued an evacuation order for the Canadian town of Osoyoos and its surrounding district.

According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, the wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometres (2.49 miles) from Osoyoos.

According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, the wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, is approximately 4 kilometres (2.49 miles) from Osoyoos.

It is about 200 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border and 2,000 hectares in size on the US side, it added.

It is about 200 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border and 2,000 hectares in size on the US side, it added.

The evacuation order covers the area north of the Canada-United States border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, as well as west and north along Highway 3.

The evacuation order covers the area north of the Canada-United States border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, as well as west and north along Highway 3.

Osoyoos and the regional district of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert late Saturday night, citing “potential danger to life and health".

Osoyoos and the regional district of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert late Saturday night, citing “potential danger to life and health".

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 11:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.