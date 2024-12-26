Will 2025 be the watershed year for return-to-office mandates? That depends.
Jennifer Williams , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Dec 2024, 06:24 PM IST
SummaryYears after the Covid-19 pandemic normalized remote work, recent developments have executives wondering which companies will pull staff back to the office next—and who will benefit.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Chipotle Mexican Grill has settled on a remote-work policy. But that could change.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less