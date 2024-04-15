Will a West Asia conflict ruin the interim budget math?
Summary
- While costlier crude oil broadly spells ill for India, it also paves the way for higher windfall tax collections
New Delhi: Costlier commodities, higher inflation, and swelling fertilizer subsidies: the Indian economy looks poised to enter a period of fresh uncertainty, after tensions in West Asia flared up over the weekend. While an escalation in energy prices may disrupt calculations in the interim budget, potential supply chain snags may force the government to take trade policy actions, analysts said.