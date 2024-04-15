Will a West Asia conflict ruin the interim budget math?

Oil prices have already touched $90 a barrel and a further escalation may push it above $100, Moody's Analytics said on Monday. India, being a net importer of crude oil and about 85% of its energy requirement being imported, any increase in the oil prices raises its import bill. According to Moody's Analytics, oil prices may add another $5 per barrel taking the prices up to $95 per barrel. The average price of the Indian basket so was $84.49 in March. "Now that the attack has happened, we expect oil prices to add another $5 per barrel to the risk premium, pushing oil to the $90 to $95 per barrel range," it said.