‘Will always be friends with PM Modi, I just don’t like…': Trump on resetting ties with India amid tariff war

United States President Donald Trump on Friday, September 5, described India-US ties as a “very special relationship”, assuring that he would “always be friends” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, he voiced displeasure over some of PM Modi’s “recent actions”, hinting at differences despite the overall warmth. His softer tone for PM Modi and his “special relationship” with India has come days after he imposed 50 per cent tariffs, citing New Delhi's business relations with Russia.

When Trump was asked if he's ready to “reset ties with India,” the US President said, “I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment.”