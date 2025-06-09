Will America’s unbalanced trade doom the dollar?

But this isn’t quite right. When foreign companies sell more to the U.S. than they buy, they end up with dollars in cash, which is a U.S. liability. But this is just payment for purchases, it doesn’t imply U.S. importers literally borrowing from overseas. Foreign exporters aren’t refinancing ever-expanding debt: They are selling products and accumulating money in the bank, with little reason to stop—even if those dollars are eventually recycled into other investments.