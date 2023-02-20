Will avian flu be the next human pandemic?

Such bird-flu vaccines that exist do not inspire a strong immune response. Most are produced using an old method that involves incubating the vaccines in chicken eggs. This takes time. Dr Tedros’s warning should stimulate interest in modernising the manufacture of flu vaccines, as well as in stockpiling antiviral drugs. It may also prompt greater monitoring of the current outbreak to provide early warning of any fresh sign of the ability of H5N1 to spread between mammals. Or that it might be developing the ability to infect humans.