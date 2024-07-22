‘Will be even WORSE…,’ Team Donald Trump as Joe Biden exits US Presidential race 2024, endorses Kamala Harris

  • Biden while dropping out of the reace said he was acting in the ‘best interest of my party and the country’

Livemint
Updated22 Jul 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Joe Biden on July 21, 2024 dropped out of the US presidential election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee,
Joe Biden on July 21, 2024 dropped out of the US presidential election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s new nominee, (AFP)

As Joe Biden dropped out of the US presidential election 2024, team Donald Trump reacted immidiately saying, the move will be ‘even worse’ for the people of the nation.

Joe Biden on Sunday announced his exit saying he was acting in the "best interest of my party and the country" and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee

In a letter posted on X, Biden said it had been the "greatest honor of my life" to be president. He said he would address the nation later this week. The White House later said he had no public events scheduled for Monday.

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote.

 

Shortly after, he offered his "full support and endorsement" for Harris, with his campaign filing official notice to change its name to "Harris for President."

The stunning move throws Democrats into fresh turmoil ahead of the November 5 election. But it could also reenergize the demoralized party, with Harris swiftly confirming her goal to become America's first woman president and to "defeat Donald Trump."

Trump reacted with a stream of posts on his Truth Social network, saying that because Biden is not "fit to run" for president, he is also not "fit to serve."

‘Will be even WORSE for the people…,’ Team Trump reacts

In a statement Sunday responding to the news, Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita and fellow campaign chief Susie Wiles railed against Harris, insisting she “will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden.”

“They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two,” they said.

However, the dramatic shift will wrong-foot Republicans, whose campaign was solely focused on Biden and will now instead feature 78-year-old Trump -- the oldest presidential nominee in US history -- up against a far younger opponent.

The move also transforms what had been a highly unpopular and dragging Trump-Biden rematch into one of the most compelling presidential campaigns in modern American politics.

 

 

 

 

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 07:02 AM IST
