‘Will be killed’: 5 Iranian footballers, who vanished from hotel, get asylum in Australia after Donald Trump’s warning

Australia has given asylum to five football players from Iran. According to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, visas have been issued on humanitarian grounds.

“We issued five humanitarian visas to members of the Iranian women's soccer team. We've been preparing for this for some time. Australians have been moved by the plight of these brave women. They're safe here, and they should feel at home here,” PM Albanese said.

Australian Home Minister Tony Burke confirmed it on social media. He shared photos with the Iranian football players and wrote: “Last night I was able to tell five women from the Iranian Women’s Soccer team that they are welcome to stay in Australia, to be safe and have a home here.”

US President Donald Trump earlier said it would be a “terrible humanitarian mistake” for Australia to send Iran’s national team back to their country. He claimed that they would be killed upon return.

“Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t..." he wrote on social media.

Who are the footballers? The five players from Iran's women's football team are Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, Atefeh Ramazanzadeh and Mona Hamoudi. They fled their handlers in Australia.

Zahra Ghanbari, Iran's team captain and star midfielder, became viral in October 2024. She gained attention worldwide when her hijab slipped off as she scored a last-minute winner.

Photos of her celebrating with uncovered hair went viral, and she was briefly banned. She apologised.

They were with Queensland police and sought asylum in Australia, according to multiple media sources. Iranian political activist Reza Pahlavi, a dissident in exile in the US, confirmed this.

“These five courageous athletes, currently in a safe location, have announced that they have joined Iran’s national Lion and Sun Revolution,” he wrote on Twitter (now X).

‘Traitors’ On 2 March, 5 Iranian women footballers did not sing the national anthem before their Women's Asian Cup match against South Korea. It was a silent protest.

However, before their next match against Australia, the players sang the Australian national anthem. Some had a hand on their heart or raised a salute.

The very next day, Mohammad Reza Shahbazi attacked the players on air. The hardline TV presenter called them "traitors" and demanded they be dealt with harshly.

"This is no longer some symbolic protest or demonstration. In wartime conditions, going there and refusing to sing the national anthem is the height of shamelessness and betrayal," Shahbazi said.

Shahbazi also warned that others should take a lesson from how these players are punished. The situation was serious because, under Iran's laws, charges of treason or corruption can lead to long prison sentences. It may even lead to the death penalty.

The escape After losing 2-0 to the Philippines in their final Women's Asian Cup match on 8 March, the players made a dramatic escape. Within 48 hours, the Australian Federal Police moved them to a safe location. At the same time, their asylum requests were approved.

The players were closely watched. Staff, linked to the Ayatollah regime in Iran, were embedded with the team. The players could not move freely or use their phones, according to ABC News.