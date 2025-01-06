Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce his resignation as Liberal Party Leader, potentially before a national caucus meeting. His departure raises questions about interim leadership as polls indicate the party may struggle against Conservatives in upcoming elections.

The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office.

Earlier, the sources also informed the Globe and Mail that the exact timing of Trudeau's resignation is uncertain, but they expect it to happen before the crucial national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

The report also noted that it is uncertain whether Trudeau will step down right away or remain as prime minister until a new leader is chosen.

Trudeau and the Liberal Party Trudeau took over as Liberal leader in 2013 when the party was in deep trouble and had been reduced to third place in the House of Commons for the first time.

Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

His resignation is likely to spur fresh calls for a quick election to put in place a government able to deal with the administration of President-elect Donald Trump for the next four years.

The prime minister has discussed with Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc whether he would be willing to step in as interim leader and prime minister, one source told the newspaper, adding that this would be unworkable if LeBlanc plans to run for the leadership.