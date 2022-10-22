Princess Diana's infamous Panorama interview from 1995 will be featured in The Crown Season 5 as is previously known. The scandalous phone call between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will also be featured in the Netflix series, it has been revealed.
During one of the most notorious episodes in the history of the Royal Family, Charles allegedly told Camilla that he wanted to be her sanitary item during a covert phone call. The telephonic conversation took place when Charles was still married to Princess Diana.
A whole transcript of the phone call between Charles and Camilla in 1989 was published in the People newspaper just three months after Charles and Princess Diana's official split. The graphic six-minute phone chat, with the headline "Charles and Camilla - the tape," described in painful detail the longtime lovers' fantasies of having sex. There was also the full audio of the talk, supplied by a radio enthusiast who discovered it using a sophisticated scanning gadget.
The tape allegedly included the then Prince of Wales saying that it would be much easier if he lived inside Camilla’s trousers.Camilla then asked him what he would turn into, a pair of knickers? It was that time when Chales allegedly joked that he would be her sanitary item.
Despite initial speculation that this scene wouldn't appear in the popular Netflix series, actor Dominic West has confirmed that it will as the actor - who is playing Prince Charles in the show - has acted out the phone chat with co-star Olivia Williams, playing Camilla’s character.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, West revealed that he had initially considered it to be something incredibly obscene and shameful. When he looked back on it and had to reenact it, he realised that these two lovers - who were having a private talk - were not to blame. The press' attention to it was so intrusive and repulsive that they printed it out word for word and allowed people to call a number to hear the actual audio, he added.
