Will China attempt economic revival markets seek post-COVID with multi-trillion-yuan initiatives?

  • Analysts believe China may need substantial multi-trillion-yuan initiatives to reinvigorate growth in the world’s second-largest economy, yet to recover fully from the COVID-19 pandemic.

AP
Published8 Nov 2024, 08:03 AM IST

China is expected to unveil significant economic measures Friday at the conclusion of the National People's Congress Standing Committee meeting, aiming to revive its struggling economy, AP reported.

Analysts believe China may need substantial, multi-trillion-yuan initiatives to reinvigorate growth in the world’s second-largest economy, which has yet to recover fully from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the central bank relaxed borrowing rules in late September, sparking a stock market rally, economists argue that more aggressive action is needed to sustain momentum, according to the AP report.

Also Read | Canada: No more 10 year tourist visas | All you need to know

Officials have hinted that this week’s legislative session could bring more decisive economic policies. Any new spending or economic boost must gain official approval from the Standing Committee, which is responsible for endorsing government financial decisions,  AP reported.

Also Read | US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Wall Street cheers Fed rate cut, US election result

Signs of economic improvement have emerged over the past two months. September saw auto sales rebound after the government offered purchase subsidies to citizens trading in old cars or appliances for new ones. In October, manufacturing surveys showed growth after five months of decline, and exports spiked by 12.7%, the highest surge in over two years, the report added.

Also Read | Singham Again vs Jawan Box office collection Week 1: Who is winning?

What happened in the past?

Earlier in the year, the Communist Party appeared more focused on long-term structural reforms than short-term economic boosts. Prior economic support measures were modest, seemingly aimed at stability rather than aggressive recovery.

Recently, party leaders have signaled concern over the slow economic pace as they work to achieve this year’s growth target of around 5%. Following the central bank’s easing, officials assured the public that the government still has sufficient funds to inject into the economy.

Despite the new efforts, China’s ruling party is likely to maintain its focus on long-term goals, such as transitioning to a high-tech and a green-energy economy. Unlike other countries, China’s leaders face less pressure for immediate results due to a lack of competitive elections, giving them room to prioritize structural changes over short-term gains.

(With Inputs from AP)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldWill China attempt economic revival markets seek post-COVID with multi-trillion-yuan initiatives?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.90
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.7 (-1.76%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    300.20
    03:58 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -1.65 (-0.55%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    262.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.11%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.20
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindalco Industries share price

    648.35
    03:51 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -59.9 (-8.46%)

    Trent share price

    6,498.45
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -454.6 (-6.54%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,658.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -110.95 (-6.27%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,776.95
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -101.8 (-5.42%)
    More from Top Losers

    Swan Energy share price

    535.60
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    39.05 (7.86%)

    KEC International share price

    1,050.30
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    74.8 (7.67%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price

    192.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    11.45 (6.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.000.00
      Chennai
      78,581.000.00
      Delhi
      78,733.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.