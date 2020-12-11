Will coronavirus be the death of cities? Not so fast

Will coronavirus be the death of cities? Not so fast6 min read . 12:34 PM IST
- An urban expert on how the pandemic will give us a once-in-a-century opportunity to reinvent our cities, suburbs and rural areas
The Covid-19 crisis is bringing a Great Reset to our cities, suburbs and communities. Not just the health crisis—the economic and fiscal crises emerging in its wake, and the wave of protests for racial and economic justice that has swept up alongside it, are altering the way we live and work in powerful ways. This Great Urban Reset gives us a once-in-a-century opportunity to create more equitable and inclusive communities of all sizes and shapes.
In the wake of the 2008 economic crash, I identified the Great Resets that remake and recharge economic systems in the wake of crises. They do so by giving rise to new ways of living and working that enable the economy to expand and grow.
